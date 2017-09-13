VIDEO: Firefighters fight blaze at village farm

Firefighters continue to tackle a blaze at a farm after 1000 hay bales caught fire earlier this evening (September 13).

Six crews were called to the fire which broke out in barn at St George's Park Farm, in Ditchling Road, Burgess Hill, just before 7pm.

Fire rages at farm in Burgess Hill.

A spokesman for the fire service said 400 square bales, 500 signage bales and 100 hay bales were alight.

