VIDEO: Fire destroys large barn in Horley

A fire engulfed a large barn in Horley last night.

Fire crews were called to the blaze at the outbuilding in Peeks Brook Lane at around 9.20pm, where they used four hose jets to bring the fire under control, a fire spokesperson confirmed.

Dramatic footage, submitted by Eddie Howland, shows fire crews using hoses to extinguish flames and what remains of the burnt out beams.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said crews remained at the site until at least 11.30pm to dampen down.

