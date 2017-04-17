VIDEO: Fiats and scooters display at Horsham’s Piazza Italia

Crowds lined up to see one of the most popular Piazza Italia highlights as the motoring event resumed on Easter Monday.

Fiat 500s arrived in the Carfax from 10.30am, followed by the Italian Scooters.

Scooters drive through Carfax

The scooters will continue to be on display in East Street from 10.50am to 3.30pm.

Horsham’s 11th Piazza Italia go underway on Good Friday, with Ferraris and Minis drawing large crowds.

Visitors to the motoring event can also enjoy an Italian market, a charity fashion show and an Italian Art and Wine trail.

