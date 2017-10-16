VIDEO: Dramatic change in Horsham skyline

The Horsham skyline has seen a dramatic change over the past hour caused by Hurricane Ophelia.

National media is reporting an 'unusual reddish sky' across the country being caused by the remnants of the hurricane.

Dramatic change in skyline over Mannings Heath. Photo by John White.

The BBC says the hurricane is dragging in tropical air and dust from the Sahara and debris from forest fires in Portugal and Spain were also playing their part in the change of colour.

This video shows skies in the Horsham area while reader John White sent in a photo of the sun in Mannings Heath, captioned Christmas tree light switch-on.