VIDEO: Crews tackle fire near Horsham cricket ground

Firefighters are working at Horsham cricket ground this afternoon (Saturday) after a small fire broke out on land nearby.

A crew from Horsham fire station was called to the scene in Cricket Field Road at around 12.05pm, after a fire was discovered on a railway embankment behind the grounds.

Fire crews called to the scene of a small fire near Horsham Cricket Ground SUS-170306-123523001

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service say the small fire was affecting a 15 metre area but is being brought under control.

The fire crew is still at the scene.

