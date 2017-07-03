VIDEO: Crews tackle ‘deliberate fire’ in East Grinstead

Firefighters spent more than three hours fighting a blaze at a property in East Grinstead.

Six fire engines along with support appliances attended the fire in Normans Gardens at 2.45pm on Sunday (July 2).

Normans Gardens blaze. Photo by Eddie Howland.

The fire service said the blaze broke out in the roof of a derelict property.

It was extinguished using three hose reels, two water jets and a hydrant.

A youth has since come forward and admitted to starting the blaze.

