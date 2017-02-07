Very cold weather set to return to Sussex with possibility of snow flurries

Following a spell of wet and blustery weather, Sussex faces a return to much colder conditions in the next few days, with even a threat of snow flurries.

A spokesperson from netweather.tv said: “Winds have swung into an easterly direction this week, which has fed much colder, continental air our way.

“It stays with us to end the week, and into the first part of the weekend, but the cold may ease a little later.

“Glimpses of the sunshine are likely to be fleeting across the weekend, though, and it’ll feel quite raw in that wind with frosts early and late.

“It’s likely to stay dry, but the odd snow flurry or shower can’t be entirely ruled out!”

The Met Office says that tomorrow (Wednesday February 8) any early brightness will be short-lived as cloud thickens from the east.

It will then remain mostly cloudy with chilly easterly winds and occasional drizzly rain. The maximum temperature is likely to be 6deg°C.

The outlook for Thursday to Saturday is that it will continue to become colder through the period, accentuated by the easterly wind.

It will generally be rather cloudy, with an increasing likelihood of wintry showers from Friday onwards that could includes sleet or snow.

The outlook for next week across the south-east, according to the Met Office, is that a cold east to south-easterly airstream is expected to affect most parts throughout this period.

There is likely to be a lot of dry, albeit rather cloudy weather through the weekend, with the best of any brighter breaks expected to develop towards the west and north-west of the region.

It will feel very cold in sometimes fresh winds with a widespread night frost.