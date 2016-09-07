Upper Beeding driver one of 127 convicted in drink and drug-driving crackdown

A driver from Upper Beeding has been convicted of multiple drug-driving offences as part of the police’s summer crackdown, the force has said.

Carl Redfearn, a car valeter, of Pepperscoombe Lane, was arrested in Brighton Road, Shoreham, on June 18.

The 21-year-old was charged with driving with 5.3mcg of cannabis per litre of blood in his system, dangerous driving, possession of cannabis and failing to stop when required to do so by police, officers said.

He pleaded guilty at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on August 11 and was disqualified from driving for 24 months. He was also ordered to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work in the next 12 months, and pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Police said four Crawley drivers have also been convicted.

Kai Young, a warehouseman, of Worth Road, was arrested in Ifield Road, Crawley, on June 18.

The 30-year-old was charged with driving with 174mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood in his system, the legal limit is 80mg.

Officers said he pleaded guilty at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on August 23 and was disqualified from driving for 20 months. He was also ordered to pay a £290 fine.

Keval Ravalya, a shop worker, of Barley Close, was arrested in Smalls Mead, Crawley, on June 11.

The 21-year-old was charged with driving with 115mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood in his system.

Police said he pleaded guilty at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on August 23 and was disqualified from driving for 14 months. He was also ordered to pay a £350 fine, £85 costs and a £35 victim surcharge.

Nick Duckett, a property developer, of Rusper Road, was arrested in Pinova Close, Crawley, on June 19.

The 23-year-old was charged with driving with 2.6mcg of cannabis per litre of blood in his system.

Officers said he pleaded guilty at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on August 23 and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also ordered to pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Marius Zielinski, a warehouseman, of Highams Hill, was arrested in Pegler Way, Crawley, on June 28.

The 34-year-old was charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis, driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.

Police said he pleaded guilty at Horsham Magistrates’ Court on August 18 and was sentenced to 20 weeks in jail, suspended for 18 months.

He was also disqualified from driving for 54 months, ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work in the next 12 months, and ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Sussex Police said more than half the motorists arrested during its summer crackdown on drink and drug-driving have been convicted.

The force carried out a joint campaign with Surrey Police between June 6 and July 10, arresting 205 people.

Of those arrested 127 have now been convicted and sentenced at court, officers said.

People in Sussex can text officers on 65999 with the details of people they suspect of drink or drug driving or visit www.operationcrackdown.co.uk

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.