UPDATED: All lanes open on M23 following multi-vehicle crash

All lanes are now open on the M23 near Gatwick Airport following an accident involving thirteen vehicles earlier this morning (January 11).

Delays are still expected in the surrounding areas but is clearing steadily, Highways England has reported.

Traffic is also expected in Pease Pottage and surrounding roads in Crawley and Horley.

Minor injuries have been reported by police.

