UPDATE: Woman rushed to hospital after suffering burns in village house fire

A woman was rushed to hospital after suffering burns in a fire at a village home yesterday evening (Wednesday January 4).

Firefighters were called to Ostlers view, in Billingshurst, at 5.50pm.

The fire service said a small fire broke out in the kitchen of the home.

Paramedics attended along with the Air Ambulance, which landed in a nearby field.

A woman suffered burns to her head and chest and was treated at the scene. She was then taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, for further checks.

The fire was extinguished before crews arrived and is being treated as an accident.

