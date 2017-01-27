UPDATE: Woman rushed to hospital after crash on A24

A woman was rushed to hospital after two cars collided on the A24 near Capel.

Police said a silver Mercedes and a blue Toyota Celica crashed along Horsham Road yesterday evening (January 26).

Emergency services attended just before 5pm.

A man, who was driving the Mercedes, suffered minor injuries.

A woman, driving the Toyota, was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital for further checks.

The road was closed for several hours between the roundabout by Rusper Road and the Clarke’s Green roundabout.

