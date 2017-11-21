UPDATE: Woman injured after car reverses into scaffolding

A town centre road has been closed after a vehicle crashed into scaffolding this afternoon (November 21).

Police said a reversing car hit some scaffolding on a building in London Road, East Grinstead, at about 2.10pm.

Three fire engine were mobilised after reports the vehicle hit some scaffolding and part of a building.

A crew from East Grinstead was the first to arrive and the other two appliances were stood down shortly after.

No-one was trapped in the vehicles and police said a woman inside the building sustained a minor foot injury. A 74-year-old man driving the car was unhurt.

The road has been closed in both directions between Queen’s Road and High Street.

Firefighters remain at the scene and building control has also been called, the fire service added.