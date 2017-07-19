UPDATE: Woman found unconscious in house fire

Have your say

A woman was found unconscious after a fire broke out in a bungalow in Three Bridges this morning.

Three fire engines were called to the bungalow blaze in Pondwood Road at 10.45am today (July 19), said a West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) spokesman.

An air ambulance also attended the incident.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) spokesman said the woman was found unconscious at the scene.

He said: “The woman had suffered smoke inhalation and burns.

“She was given treatment at the scene and was taken to East Surrey Hospital by road ambulance and the air ambulance assisted on route.”

The blaze involved a bedroom and was of accidental ignition, said a WSFRS spokesman.

“The cause is currently under investigation,” added the spokesman.

