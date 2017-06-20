UPDATE: Water restored to Crawley homes

A Crawley school was forced to close and several homes were left without water after a ten inch main burst this morning (June 20).

The pipe burst near the Crawley Avenue underpass, severing the supply.

It forced Mill Primary Academy to close after the school said it was left with no drinking water and no water for first aid or to flush the toilets.

Southern Water said engineers were on site and water had been restored to those affected.

A spokesman for the water supplier said: “We are currently dealing with a 10” burst water main on Crawley Avenue, Crawley. Our crew is onsite and customers affected should now have water.

“There may be some low pressure/discolouration to the water at first, this is only temporary and completely normal when there’s been a disruption to the water supply.

“We apologise to any of our customers who’ve been affected, traffic management is now being set up on Crawley Avenue while we work to fix the leak as quickly and safely as possible.

“We would like to thank local residents and drivers for their patience while we carry out this emergency repair.”

Related stories: School closed due to burst water main

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.