UPDATE: Warning after two crashes along village road

Several people have been injured after two crashes were reported along the same village road in the space of an hour this morning (January 23).

Emergency services are currently attending a two car collision in Southwater Street, Southwater.

The fire service said crews had been called to help clean up oil which had spilt onto the road.

Police said several injuries had been reported and the ambulance service was at scene. The road has been closed.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said another accident also took place along the road at about 7.10am.

A motorcyclist crashed after hitting a patch of black ice in the area, suffering minor injuries.

Police are warning drivers to take extra care when driving through Southwater.

