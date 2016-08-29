UPDATE: Vulnerable pensioner found

A 79-year-old man with dementia has been found after going missing.

Missing man Geoffrey Davis was found safe earlier today and is undergoing precautionary health checks before returning home to Copthorne.

This follows an appeal by Sussex Police to find him.

As previously reported, the 79-year-old was reported missing on Sunday evening after failing to return from a short walk. Police are concerned about the welfare of 79-year-old Geoffrey Davis from Copthorne after he did not return home yesterday.

Before he was found, Mr Davis was last seen leaving his address in Pembley Green yesterday at 6.15pm to go for his usual half-hour walk. Police believed he may have travelled to the East Grinstead area.

Police described him as white, 5’ 10”, of medium build and bald.

They said he was last seen wearing a blue rain hat, red jacket, grey trousers and a striped shirt. He was also carrying a blue umbrella.

At the time, Inspector Andy Sanford said: “We are concerned about Geoffrey because he has dementia and this is out of character for him. Please contact us if you have any information which can help us find him and make sure he is ok.”

