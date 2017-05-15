UPDATE: Two rushed to hospital following crash outside nature reserve

Two people were injured during a crash outside Warnham Nature Reserve this morning (May 15).

Two cars were involved in a collision along the B2237 Warnham Road, close to the junction with Redford Avenue, at about 9.10am.

Police said two people were injured in the crash. They were treated at the scene before being rushed to hospital for further checks.

The collision blocked the road in both directions, causing long delays.

It was re-opened a few hours later.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.