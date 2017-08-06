UPDATE: Two motorbikes crash near Gatwick Airport

One lane of the A23 was closed after two motorbikes crashed near Gatwick Airport this afternoon (Sunday August 6).

The collision took place eastbound between Northway and junction 9 of the M23 just before 3pm.

Police said no-one was injured.

One lane was closed for almost two hours whilst the incident was dealt with.

The road has now been re-opened but disruption is still being reported in the area.