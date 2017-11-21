UPDATE: Two injured as vehicles hit building in town centre

A town centre road has been closed after two vehicles crashed into a building this afternoon (November 21), the fire service has said.

Emergency services were called to the incident in London Road, East Grinstead, at about 2.10pm.

A spokesman for the fire service said three fire engines were mobilised after two vehicles crashed into a building and some scaffolding.

A crew from East Grinstead was the first to arrive and the other two appliances were stood down shortly after.

No-one was trapped in the vehicles but two people were treated for minor injuries.

The road has been closed in both directions between Queen’s Road and High Street.

Firefighters remain at the scene and building control has also been called, the fire service added.