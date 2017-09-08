UPDATE: Two crashes block major village road

Two crashes caused long delays along a major village road this morning (Friday September 8).

The A272 Cowfold Road in Bolney was partially blocked southbound at the junction with A23 due to two separate collisions, the fire service said.

The crashes, involving two vans and three cars, took place 300 metres apart.

A spokesman for the fire service said no-one was trapped in the vehicles and no serious injuries were reported.

The collision saw a heavy build up of traffic between Bolney and Hickstead.

Delays were also reported on the A23 at Gatwick Airport following a crash.

Two cars collided on the roundabout near the junction with Northway at about 4am.