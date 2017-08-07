UPDATE: Town centre shop evacuated after smoke seen issuing from store room

A Horsham shop has been evacuated after smoke was seen coming from its store room this afternoon (August 7).

Two fire crews were called to the Blacks store in Blackhorse Way at about 4pm.

Blacks has been evacuated after smoke was seen coming out of the store room.

The fire service said smoke was issuing from a light fitting in the store room of the town centre shop.

Crews isolated the power supply and used a Co2 extinguisher to put out any flames, a spokesman added.

The fire is being treated as an accident and firefighters have left the scene.