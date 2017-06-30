UPDATE: Three evade police search after running from crash near Horsham pub

Three people who ran from the scene of a crash near a Horsham pub managed to evade the police.

The two car collision took place along Tower Hill, close to the Boars Head, just before midday today (June 30).

The police helicopter and search dogs scoured the area looking for the people who ran from one of the vehicles.

Police said they were not located and enquiries were continuing.

Emergency services attended the crash and closed the road near the junction with Salisbury Road.

A woman in one of the cars suffered a neck injury and was treated at the scene.

