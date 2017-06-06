UPDATE: Thousands left without power across Horsham

More than 3,000 homes across the Horsham district were left without power today (June 6).

Heavy rains and gale force winds battered the south throughout the morning and into the early afternoon, playing havoc with the electricity supplies.

UK Power Networks said 2,752 properties in the Farthings Hill area of Horsham lost power at 7.30am.

The issue was caused by a fault on the electricity network, the power provider said.

All but 181 homes had electricity restored by 9am. The remaining properties were reconnected by 11am.

Another 669 homes in the Smithers Hill Lane area, in Shipley, were also left without power.

A spokesman for UK Power Networks said an overhead power line was damaged at about 8.35am.

Engineers turned off electricity supplies to the properties to carry out repairs. All but 26 were back on line by 2pm.

Works are still underway to reconnect the remaining houses, UK Power Networks said.

More than 450 homes in Rackham also experienced power loss following a power interruption at about 6.20am.

Another 20 properties in the London Road area, near Storrington, were also cut off the previous evening after a fault with an overhead network.

Electricity was restored to all homes by 11am today.

Power was turned off to 13 homes in Hammerpond Road, Horsham, in the early hours of this morning after a large branch fell onto an overhead line.

Electricity was restored to the homes by 3pm this afternoon.

Engineers are still working to restore supplies to properties in Mannings Heath after an overhead line was damaged just after 7am, UK Power Networks added.

A spokesman for power provider said: “Today has been a busier than usual day due to high winds and heavy rain causing localised damage to the electricity network.

“Our engineers are working hard to restore power to any customers affected.

“Our electricity network is built to be resilient but high winds and heavy rain can damage overhead power lines.

“As always our priorities in these situations are public safety and restoring electricity supplies to customers as quickly and safely as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

