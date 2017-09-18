UPDATE: Staff evacuated as firefighters called to shopping centre

Staff and customers were evacuated from a Horsham store as firefighters were called to the town centre.
Crews attended an incident at Swan Walk after an alarm was set off in the basement of the shopping centre just before 3pm.
Staff and customers were evacuated from the Wilkinsons store as a precaution.
The fire service said it was a false alarm and customers have been allowed back into the store.
Almost Done!
Registering with West Sussex County Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.