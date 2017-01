A fire which broke out in Caterways, Horsham, this morning (Wednesday January 18) was at a hairdressing salon, it has been confirmed.

Early reports were that the fire was at the Londis store in Caterways and that the shop and flat above were evacuated.

Fire crews from Horsham have now confirmed that the fire broke out at nearby Hudson Hair and has now been extinguished.

The Londis store is open and trading normally.