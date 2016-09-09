UPDATE: Seven crews contain blaze at village pet shop

Seven fire crews have successfully contained a blaze at a pet shop in Hurstpierpoint.

The fire service tweeted to say crews had finished work at the High Street property last night, following a call out at 2.50pm yesterday afternoon.

Residents had thanked firefighters for preventing the fire from spreading, the tweet added.

The blaze is believed to have started on the ground floor of the property.

A spokesman for the fire service said the fire proved difficult to access, having spread through a flat roof void at the rear of the property.

Part of the High Street was closed while the incident was dealt with.

Crews at the scene of the fire in Hurstpierpoint

Pictures of the scene to follow.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.