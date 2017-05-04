UPDATE: Schoolboy rushed to hospital following crash

An 11-year-old boy who was involved in a collision with a car has been rushed to hospital with head injuries.

Police said the crash took place along Bewbush Drive, near the junction with Horsham Road, Crawley, at 8.40am.

Paramedics were called and treated the boy at the scene.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said he suffered head injuries along with other minor cuts and grazes.

He was taken to East Surrey Hospital as a priority for further checks.

