UPDATE: School to act after pupil hurt in crash

A Crawley School is working to make travelling to and from school ‘as safe as possible’ following several incidents involving its pupils.

An 11-year-old student at Holy Trinity School was rushed to hospital last week after he was involved in a crash along Bewbush Drive.

A call was made by his mother to create a crossing along the road as she said the area was used by lots of students.

Holy Trinity said the incident last Thursday (May 4) was one of two reported along the road recently.

A school spokesman said: “The school takes its responsibility towards keeping children safe very seriously.

“We cover various aspects of safety through our PSHSE curriculum and are planning a serious of assemblies on road safety for our younger students in response to two recent events on or near Bewbush Drive.

“We shall continue to work with students, their parents and the police and will be speaking to the borough council to see what can be done to make the journey of our young people to school as safe as possible.”

