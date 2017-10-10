UPDATE: Road near A272 clear following collision

A road that was shut at the junction with the A272 while emergency services dealt with a collision is now open.
Police were called to the collision in Shipley Road at 6.04pm today.
Police officers and ambulance staff attended the scene and shut Shipley Road.
However in an update at 7pm police said the road was now open and traffic was flowing freely.
One person sustained a minor injury in the collision, police say.
