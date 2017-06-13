UPDATE: Protesters arrested for blocking drilling site access

Two activists who prevented vehicles from entering a drilling site in Broadford Bridge, Billingshurst, on Monday (June 12) have been arrested and charged, according to Sussex Police.

A police spokesman said two 22-year-old women have been charged for locking themselves to each other outside the gates to a drilling site.

Sussex Police have been called to deal with the protestors. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

They are due to appear at Worthing Magisstrates on July 11, 2017.

Exploratory oil drilling at Broadford Bridge has been the focus of various campaigns for many months, but last month site permit holder UK Oil and Gas confirmed work was expected to start ‘shortly’.

Police liaison officers were called to the scene on Monday, and specialists arrived soon after to cut the protesters from a concrete block.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said officers have been at the site since drilling started to deal with protesters.

This protest comes after a 41-year-old man from Lindfield was arrested on May 25 on suspicion of causing wilful obstruction of the highway and subsequently released under investigation, police said.

A spokesman for UK Oil and Gas said: “We support the right to peaceful protest, but this type of anti-social behaviour is an extraordinary waste of precious police resources and is solely aimed at preventing us from going about our lawful business.

“Given recent events in Manchester and London, these people should realise that the police have far more pressing calls on their valuable time and resources.

“We thank Sussex Police for their patience and professionalism.”

