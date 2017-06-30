UPDATE: Police hunt three after running from crash near Horsham pub

Police are hunting for three people who, officers say, ‘ran’ from a car following a crash near a Horsham pub.

The collision took place along Tower Hill, close to the Boars Head, just before midday today (June 30).

Emergency services attended and closed the road near the junction with Salisbury Road.

Police said a woman in one of the cars suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Three people, who were travelling in the other car, ran from the scene, officers added.

The police helicopter has been called and searches are continuing to find them.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.