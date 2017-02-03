UPDATE: Police appeal over missing woman

Surrey Police say that a missing 58-year-old woman has now been found.
A police statement says: “Carol Davies was found safe and well in the early hours of this morning, Friday 3 February.
“The media and public are thanked for their help.”
Surrey Police say that a missing 58-year-old woman has now been found.
A police statement says: “Carol Davies was found safe and well in the early hours of this morning, Friday 3 February.
“The media and public are thanked for their help.”
Almost Done!
Registering with West Sussex County Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.