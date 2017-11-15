UPDATE: Person injured in Haywards Heath house fire

A person has been taken to hospital following a fire that broke out at a home in Haywards Heath earlier this evening, West Sussex Fire and Rescue have confirmed.

The ground floor of the terraced property in Boston Road was destroyed in the blaze, which saw a call to fire services at 4.15pm.

A spokesman for the fire service said firefighters assisted one person from the property, who was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Investigation work is still underway into the cause of the fire, with one crew still on site, the spokesman added.

Four crews from Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill were called to the incident.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus, three jets and two hose reels to put of the flames, with most teams stood down by 6.10pm.

Of the two storey house, the ground floor was destroyed and the upper floor has heat and smoke damage, the fire service confirmed.