UPDATE: Pedestrian rushed to hospital after bus stop crash

A pedestrian was rushed to hospital after being injured in a crash outside a bus stop.

Police said a car and a pedestrian collided along Martyrs Avenue in Crawley at about 8am today (Monday October 9).

An ambulance and a paramedic car joined officers at the scene and treated the pedestrian.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said the person suffered head and leg injuries. They were then rushed to East Surrey Hospital for further checks.

The road was partially blocked causing heavy traffic in both directions at Beckett Lane.