UPDATE: Newbridge Road sill closed in both directions

The A272 Newbridge Road, in Billingshurst remains closed both ways after an accident in Lordings Road earlier today, police confirm.

Police were called at 2:15pm to a head-on collision involving two cars.

One person has been removed by air ambulance with what is to be a serious injury.

Horsham police tweeted saying that there had been a road traffic collision at the junction of the B2133 and the A272 near Wisborough Green.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to the scene at just before 2.20pm today (September 16) following reports of people trapped in their vehicles after a crash.

Fire engines were sent from Billingshurst, Horsham and Worthing stations, and the spokesperson confirmed that at least one casualty was cut out of one of the vehicles by firefighters.

The crash involved two private cars and fire service reports suggest that there are three casualties.

The casualties were assessed at the scene by the ambulance service, the spokesperson added.

Fire crews are still at the scene.

Motorists have been advised to find an alternative route.

