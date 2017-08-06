UPDATE: Motorcyclist seriously injured in A24 crash

A motorcyclist was left with serious injuries following a crash on the A24 this afternoon (Sunday August 6).

Police said a silver Vauxhall car and yellow Triumph motorbike collided on the A24 in Beare Green at about 12.20pm.

A man in his 20s, who was riding the motorbike, suffered serious injuries.

The road has been shut northbound at the junction with Old Horsham Road while officers investigate the crash.

Police said a diversion is in place and the road is likely to remain closed for several hours.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Surrey Police by calling 101 or use report.police.uk and quote the reference number P1798607.