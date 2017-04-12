UPDATE: Motorcyclist in fatal A272 crash named

A motorcylist who died on the A272 on Sunday has been formally identified by police.

Howard Wright, 53, from Rudgwick near Horsham, was pronounced dead at the scene after his bike crashed into trees near Wisborough Green, according to police.

His blue BMW motorcycle had left the road around 150 metres east of the main road’s junction with Crimbourne Lane at around 7.20am, police said.

The A272 was closed for more than six hours while emergency services dealt with and investigated the crash and no other vehicle was involved, police confirmed.

Anyone saw what happened or who noticed the motorcycle being ridden on the A272 prior to it leaving the road is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police or phone 101, quoting Operation Cassidy.

