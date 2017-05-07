UPDATE: Motorcyclist flown to hospital following Plaistow crash

The Air Ambulance was called to Plaistow following a crash this afternoon (May 7).

Police said a motorcyclist came off their bike at the junction with Rickman’s Lane and Foxbridge Lane just before 2pm.

The motorcyclist was treated at the scene by paramedics before being flown to hospital for further checks, officers added.

Firefighters also attended after the motorbike caught fire.

The fire service said the vehicle was destroyed by the flames.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.