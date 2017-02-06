UPDATE: Man in hospital with serious injuries after three car crash

A Horsham driver suffered serious injuries in a three car crash along a Horsham street.

Emergency services attended the collision along Redford Avenue at about 2am on Sunday (February 5).

Police said a red Citroen Saxo ‘failed to negotiate’ a left-hand bend and crashed into a parked Volkswagen Touran, which in turn struck a parked Volkswagen Transporter.

The driver, a 24-year-old Horsham man, suffered serious head injuries.

Firefighters were called after reports he was trapped in the vehicle. He was freed before crews arrived.

He was treated at the scene before being rushed to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton. His condition is stable, officers added.

The other vehicles were unattended and no other injuries were reported.

Residents described the loud thud which woke them as they tried to sleep on Sunday morning.

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have noticed the Citroen being driven shortly beforehand is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk, quoting Operation Goldsmith.

Alternatively they can report details online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or phone 101.

Related stories: VIDEO: Loud ‘thud’ as cars crash along sleepy Horsham street

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.