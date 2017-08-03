UPDATE: Lorry crashes cause disruption to rail services

Two separate crashes involving lorries caused long delays to rail services today.
Network Rail said at about 10.30am a bridge over the A24 was hit by lorry travelling northbound on the dual-carriageway.
Police and rail engineers attended the scene.
Trains were reduced to a slower speed while travelling over the bridge as assessment works were carried out.
Network Rail said services were back to normal by 12pm.
A spokesman for Network Rail said: “We are sorry for any delays to passengers and road users this morning. The bridge has the required signage in place to alert drivers of the height of the bridge – in this case, unfortunately, it seems the driver was not aware of the danger.”
Half-an-hour later another lorry collided with a level crossing in Adversane causing delays between Horsham and Pulborough.
Network Rail said no-one was injured in the crash but the barrier was damaged.
Police closed the road while engineers repaired the barrier.
It was re-opened just after 2pm however, disruption to trains continued until around 3pm.
