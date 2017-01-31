UPDATE: House part-destroyed by fire in Cuckfield

A house fire in Cuckfield has caused ‘severe damage’ to the roof and second floor, West Sussex Fire and Rescue has confirmed.

Firefighters are still dampening down at the home in Whitemans Green following a call out at 4am to say the roof was ‘well alight’.

House fire Cuckfield. Photo by Eddie Howland

Four crews from Haywards Heath, Burgess Hill and Crawley used eight breathing apparatus, a jet, two hose reels and a hydrant to fight the blaze.

A spokesperson for the fire service said the ground and first floor sustained water damage, but ‘the severe damage was to the roof and second floor’, which were 50 percent damaged by the fire.

Initial reports of smoke coming from the loft at 3.47am were responded to by two crews from Haywards Heath, quickly followed by repeated calls to the fire service to say the roof was ‘well alight’.

Anticipating the situation to escalate, two more fire engines were sent to the scene, the fire service spokesperson said.

House fire Cuckfield. Photo by Eddie Howland

Hot spots were then cut out of the roof and one Haywards Heath crew is still on site, the spokesperson added.

