UPDATE: Homes without water after mains burst in village

Village homes were left without water after an eight inch main burst this morning (July 31).

Southern Water said the burst occurred in Langhurstwood Road, Horsham, just before 10am.

Residents in Broadbridge Heath told the County Times their water supplies had been cut off.

Southern Water could not confirm how many premises had been affected but said the main serves 4,000 properties in Warnham, Broadbridge Heath, Rusper, Kingsfold and Capel, although not everyone was affected.

Engineers are on site repairing the burst.

A spokesman for the water provider said supplies had been re-routed and water had now been restored.

“As soon as our crew arrived on site they began work to rezone the water supply to the properties affected,” the spokesman said. “We are pleased that all customers’ water supply should now be restored and we are working to repair the pipe as quickly and safely as possible.

“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank our customers for their patience.”