UPDATE: Four-vehicle crash blocks road near school

Have your say

A road was blocked following a four-vehicle crash close to a school this evening (July 24).

The collision took place on the A24 London Road between Washington and Findon.

The road was partially blocked southbound close to the junction with Glaseby Lane, near Windlesham School.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said no-one was seriously injured.

The road has been cleared however delays are being reported.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.