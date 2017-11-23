UPDATE: Flap over flamingo in town centre

A flamingo which caused a few ruffled feathers when it was spotted by police in Horsham town centre is now being looked after at Horsham Police Station.

The pink poser was found by officers loitering in the road outside The Forum car park in the early hours of Monday.

Now police say that the flamingo - since dubbed Floyd by officers - is being cared for at the police station. And they are appealing for information as to how he got into the road.

They tweeted a new message this morning after Floyd’s discovery caused a flutter on Twitter: “Just to confirm, he’s fine and is being looked after at the station.

“If you have any info to help us re-unite him with his owner, then let us know.”

And, following much public debate on social media, the officers add: “By the way, he’s not real.”