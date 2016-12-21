UPDATE: Firefighters investigating cause of Cowfold blaze

A two-storey home was damaged as a blaze ripped through a property in Cowfold.

Six crews spent more than two hours fighting the flames at a house in Brook Hill this afternoon (Wednesday December 21).

The fire service said the blaze broke out at about 1.15pm and the ground floor and first floor of the 30m by 15m building were well alight.

It was extinguished by crews using ten breathing apparatus, two high pressure hose reels and a thermal imaging camera.

No-one was injured and crews remained at the scene, dampening down until 3.40pm.

Fire officers are investigating the cause of the blaze.

