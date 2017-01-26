UPDATE: Firefighters called to ‘unknown smell’ in Horsham home

Firefighters were called to a flat in Horsham to deal with an ‘unknown smell’.

Crews investigated the property in Blackbridge Lane at about 9.30am.

A spokesman for the fire service said an ‘acrid smell’ had been reported coming from the building.

On inspection firefighters discovered the smell was residue smoke coming from a flat below. No action was taken.

