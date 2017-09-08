UPDATE: Firefighters called to Horsham town centre

Firefighters are continuing to tackle a fire at home in Horsham town centre.
Two crews were called to the Causeway at about 9.30am this morning (September 8).
The fire service said a strong smell of burning was coming from the property and smoke was also seen issuing out of the building.
A spokesman said the fire is believed to have started in the ground floor cavity wall.
Crews are investigating and are currently attempting to gain access to the fire using small gear.
