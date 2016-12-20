UPDATE: Firefighters called to Buck Barn

Firefighters were called to Buck Barn to deal with a ‘fire in the open’ this afternoon (Tuesday December 20).

A pump from Horsham attended the incident south of the traffic lights, near the entrance to a garden centre.

A spokesman for the fire service said they were called after receiving reports of a fire in the open by the roadside.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from a nearby property who were believed to be having a barbecue, the spokesman added.

No action was taken by crews.

