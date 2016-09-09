UPDATE: Fire at village pet shop

Firefighters are still on the scene of a blaze in a pet shop in Hurstpierpoint.

An emergency call went out to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service just before 2.50pm this afternoon and firefighters were on the scene within 10 minutes.

They quickly located the fire in the pet shop which is on the ground floor of the building - with flats above - in Hurstpierpoint High Street.

The High Street currently remains closed with two fire engines on the scene. Another is on its way.

It is not believed at this stage that any pets have been hurt.