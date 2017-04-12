UPDATE: Fire at Horsham sports fields

Firefighters have tackled a blaze at a recreational ground in Horsham.

Crews were called to the sports fields in Leith View Road, Roffey, after a hedge row caught fire at about 5.10pm.

A spokesman for the fire service said the flames were extinguished using hose reels.

The hedges were slightly damaged and no-one was injured, the spokesman added.

Crews left the scene at 5.45pm.

